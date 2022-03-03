Get bagels delivered straight to your door!

Beloved Ontario bagel chain Kettlemans Bagel has just opened its newest storefront in downtown Toronto and will soon launch a subscription service.

Whether it’s sesame, everything, or half/half, customers will be able to get their favourite bagels delivered in dozens on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis.

This past summer, the chain launched the service pilot for its Ottawa locations in July and planned to bring the same service to Toronto in time for the opening of its Bathurst store.

A representative of the chain told Daily Hive that the city can expect the service to launch in the coming weeks but a set date is not certain.

For now, you can check out the newest Kettlemans Bagel location at 33 Bathurst Street.