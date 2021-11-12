This fried chicken bagel sandwich includes a sweet cookie spread

Toronto’s beloved hot chicken spot is known for its elaborate creations and combinations but this time, they’ve taken it up a notch.

Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken has come up with the ultimate fried chicken sandwich for those with a sweet tooth and love for some good old cookie spread.

Introducing the Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken Kettlemans Biscoff Bagel Sandwich, a fusion of Chef Jordan’s signature Nashville Hot Fried Chicken breast, deli cream cheese, and a sweet Biscoff cookie spread.

The hot and spicy flavours of the chicken are only cooled off when getting a bite of the smooth cream cheese. The balance between the two and the sweetness of the cookie spread manages to target almost all our cravings in one.

This past year, Kettlemans Bagel began its expansion into Toronto after taking over the hearts of bagel lovers in Ottawa since 1993. They currently have four locations in Ontario with more locations on the horizon.

This special is available for $15, dine-in or takeout for a limited time only, exclusively at Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken, inside Come See Me at 656 College Street.

Customers can get their hands on the massive sandwich starting November 16 until December 10.