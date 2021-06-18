Toronto candy company moving to new factory in Oakville

Kerr’s Candy is saying goodbye to its Toronto factory and will be heading west for a new facility in Oakville.

The candy factory had been manufacturing in Etobicoke since the early 80s and has been in Toronto for over 100 years.

Although the lot is where they call home, they have outgrown the facility.

The new location provides them with more space to grow, extended shipping hours, and overall more flexibility.

The old factory at 956 Islington Avenue factory will be re-developed into a new school as the Toronto Catholic District School Board currently owns the land.

“We are truly going to miss our favourite neighbourhood restaurants, bakeries, and pizza,” Marketing Manager Whitney Martyniuk said to Daily Hive.

Though the move is bittersweet, Kerr’s is looking forward to moving into their new home at 2351 Winston Park Drive come July. The new spot does have its perks as there will be a new option for online orders for curbside pick up.

“Like our current facility, the new one will be peanut-free, tree-nut free and gluten-free, ensuring that all our products continue to be safe for those with allergies,” said Martyniuk.

But with the new location comes more jobs! Martyniuk told Daily Hive that they have already begun hiring for the new location and have plans to expand the team by adding about 15 to 20 positions over the next year.