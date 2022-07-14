8 ways to keep cool in Toronto this summer

One of the best times of the year to be in Toronto is in the summer. The sun is shining, the patios are busy, and the city livens up in a different way than any other season.

But summer in the city also means smog, humidity, and heatwaves. If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat, here’s how to keep cool in Toronto this summer.

Go swimming at one of Toronto’s many beaches

Toronto benefits from its location wrapping around Lake Ontario, meaning that there are a handful of beaches accessible to swimmers. Spend the day at Toronto Island, hanging out a Centre Island or Ward Island Beach. Or, pack your volleyball and head down to Woodbine Beach, where there are courts available to use.

Kayak along the Humber River

Bring your kayak or rent one from Toronto Adventures and kayak down the Humber River. Beginner paddlers can join one of the guided tours to learn how to navigate down this scenic section of the river.

Enjoy a cold beer at Amsterdam Brewhouse

Crack open a cold beer and enjoy the breeze on Amsterdam Brewhouse’s patio overlooking Lake Ontario. Steps away from some of the city’s most popular tourist attractions, like the CN Tower, this brewery serves delicious pub food and is open until late every day.

Indulge in a treat from the Halo Top Scoop Truck



Enjoy a cool treat from the Halo Top Scoop Truck. This chic ice cream truck will be handing out scoops of its frozen treats at live events, festivals, and concerts in Ontario throughout the summer.



Escape from the Ice Cave at Daydream Adventures

Daydream Adventures is taking family-friendly escape rooms to the next level. Make your way to the chilled Ice Cave to solve puzzles in a magical frozen cave.

Enjoy the air conditioning at a museum

There are a few museums within walking distance of Yorkville, including the Royal Ontario Museum, Gardiner Museum, and the Bata Shoe Museum, making it easy to hop around and enjoy the exhibits and air conditioning.

Spend some time at the mall

Since Y2K fashion is all the rage right now, why not enjoy the favourite pastime at the turn of the millennium — hanging at the mall. Venture to Bayview Mills for window-shopping upscale designers or head out to Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke, where they filmed parts of Mean Girls.

Line up for ice cream



The long lines for some of Toronto’s best ice cream parlours are well worth it. Order a scoop (or two) from The Big Chill in Little Italy, a sundae from Dutch Dreams on Vaughan Road, or indulge in the soft serve at Tom’s Dairy Freeze in Etobicoke.