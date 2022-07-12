8 places to go on a hot girl walk in Toronto

Let’s crown 2022 the year of the hot girl walk in Toronto.

You don’t have to fear this fitness TikTok fad – a hot girl walk is exactly what it sounds like. Hot girls (gender-inclusive) going for a walk outside by themselves.

According to the self-proclaimed creator of the Hot Girl Walk™, Mia Lind, the concept is pretty simple – an outdoor walk for at least 3.2 km.

The aim? To vibe with yourself. It’s less about fitness and more about mental wellness.

If you can wear a matching athleisure set, pump up your favourite playlist, and enjoy a walk in your neighbourhood to get some fresh air, you, too, can go on a hot girl walk.

Hot girl walks in Toronto

Distillery District

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wing (@eatingholiday)

With its cobblestones and beautifully preserved buildings, Toronto’s Distillery District is the best spot for exploring during your hot girl walk.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Purkis (@gpruns)

First off, yes, it’s a cemetery. Second, no, it’s not as weird or creepy as it sounds. Opened in 1876, this place definitely has a lot of history and amazing monuments.

High Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golbarg | You can call me Goli 😉 (@golbargamn)

It might be known for the cherry blossoms but High Park offers other interesting features such as a labyrinth, several gardens, a zoo, and hills where you can stop and admire the scenery.

Cherry Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ravinder (@priyaravinder)

A serene spot for a walk, Cherry Beach can be found at the end of Cherry Street. There’s an off-leash dog park and the Martin Goodman Trail, which stretches all the way to Villiers Island.

Tommy Thompson Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valeriya Nemtseva (@valthecosplaynurse)

The ideal spot for city views and wildlife, Tommy Thompson Park is perfect for nature lovers looking to get their steps in.

Trillium Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie💗 (@barbiefranco)

Another gorgeous spot for city views, Trillium Park is a popular spot for runners and cyclists alike. There’s a short trail that makes it a great place for a hot girl walk.

Beltline Trail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arc’teryx Toronto (@arcteryxtoronto)

Located east near the Don Valley, the Beltline Trail winds through several parks and runs alongside Mud Creek before ending at Bayview Avenue. If you prefer your hot girl walks surrounded by nature, the Beltline Trail is where it’s at.

Riverdale Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Apolinar, R.N. (@joanity_)

We’ll be honest: the hill at Riverdale Park is a little steeper than it looks. But the view from the top makes the extra cardio worthwhile.