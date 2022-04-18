A local Toronto shop that sells package-free goods and groceries asks the public to support local businesses as it shares its struggles to maintain the business.

In all reality, many businesses have faced a similar predicament throughout the pandemic and the aftermath.

Many of those are local shops that either have recently shuttered or are struggling to stay afloat. Bare market is one of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bare market (@baremrkt)



In an Instagram post, bare market opened up about its hardships, urging customers, and residents in the city to support local.

“We don’t know how else to put it, buy local or bye local,” read the post.

“The truth is, we are struggling. We’re not going to pretend anymore. We’ve seen fewer people walk through our doors for months. And the trend persists beyond our four walls.”

The shop opened up back in 2020, months before the pandemic hit, selling organic produce and waste-free housewares, hygiene supplies, and more.

The concept welcomes customers to bring their own reusable packaging to fill up with the products they need.

“If you’re not able to come by in person, please consider shopping with us online, OR the many FREE ways to elevate your local small businesses — by engaging with their content, writing a Google review, recommending a shop to your friends and family,” read the post.

“Small businesses — like ours — need your support.”

bare market

Address: 1480 Danforth Avenue

Phone: 416-466-0006

Website | Instagram