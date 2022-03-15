Comedian Julie Kim coming home to Toronto with Ronny Chieng's Hope You Get Rich Tour

Toronto-born-and-raised comedian Julie Kim still has a recording of her first stand-up performance. However, there is a very personal reason why she has never watched it. “Before it all started, there was a moment at a bar when I dared myself out loud in front of some witnesses to try stand-up comedy just one time,” said Kim to Daily Hive. I sure do remember my first performance, and it was not horrible. “I recorded it but I refuse to watch it because I was wearing this great shirt that I lost and it’s just too painful to be reminded of that shirt. In fact, I’m about to cry right now.”

Hopefully, the only tears in Kim’s near future are the ones accompanying the laughter from the audience when she opens for Ronny Chieng during the Hope You Get Rich Tour stop at Massey Hall on Saturday, March 19.

The comedy tour, which will be adapted into a Netflix special, was originally slated to begin in 2020. However, dates were rescheduled multiple times due to the pandemic, including shows in Toronto and Vancouver.

By the time the Hope You Get Rich Tour ends on April 3 in San Diego, Kim will have performed nearly 40 shows with Ronny across North America.

“Ronny is extremely kind, generous, hard-working, principled, and professional,” shared Kim. “His support of me has meant so much and has directly helped to bring my comedy game up to the next level. He has lifted me up.

“The Toronto show is going to be amazing, as all of them have been. Ronny brings his audiences on an intelligent, energetic, and compelling journey and they’re in hysterics the whole time.”

Kim has a busy spring lined up, including headlining shows at the Comedy Bar Danforth and the Comedy Nest in Montreal, and her third national televised gala performance at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

She will also be on the writing team for The JUNO Awards, working directly with host Simu Liu (Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim’s Convenience). Liu recommended Kim directly for the job.

“I’m really energized by my work and get really excited when I have new things on the horizon,” Kim shared.

The Vancouver-based comedian told Daily Hive that connecting people through comedy gives her a big boost onstage.

“I really enjoy sharing stories and ideas that come right from my core and make people laugh,” said Kim. “The ability to connect with people at that scale and level is such a thrill and a privilege.”

With Kim’s comedy videos amassing nearly 30 million views online, it’s clear that her fans feel the same way.

“I love seeing audiences of people who look and seem so different from each other laughing at the same things. It highlights how similar we all are, and I hope they realize it as well.”

When: March 19, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Massey Hall – 178 Victoria Street, Toronto

Cost: Starting at $59.30, purchase online