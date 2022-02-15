A beloved Toronto pastry shop known for its adorable macrons and creative baked goodies has just opened its fourth location, this time in Mississauga.

Daan Go Cake Lab has opened up a shop at 4557 Hurontario Street, baking its sweet, sweet treats for the ‘Sauga area.

Customers can stop by and get their hands on the cutest macarons inspired by adorable animals and, at times, cartoon and movie favourites.

They also have an array of signature cakes, like their popular Gold Thorn cake, made of durian mousse and durian puree.

The new spot is open from 11 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday and until 6 pm on Sundays.

Daan Go also has shops at 3380 Midland Avenue, 241 Spadina Avenue, and 550 Highway 7 East.

