Check out Toronto's first all-you-can-eat AYCE Japanese hot pot

Get ready to eat your heart out at this first all-you-can-eat Japanese hot pot restaurant in the Toronto area.

The same team behind Toronto’s beloved Gyubee Japanese Grill chain has brought Daimaru Sukiyaki to life.

They specialize in sliced beef coated in sweet sauce called sukiyaki and Shabu Shabu which is the Japanese hot pot.

Their menu offers a variety of meats, including AYCE wagyu beef, seafood dishes, veggies, dumplings and so much more.

Daimaru Sukiyaki is located 390 Silver Star Boulevard in Scarborough, open every day from 12 pm to 11 pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 12 pm to 12 am.

Daimaru Sukiyaki

Address: 390 Silver Star Boulevard, Scarborough

Phone: 647-559-7580

