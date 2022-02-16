All the Toronto restaurants participating in National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival this month

The National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival is underway across the country, and seafood lovers in Toronto are in heaven with the amount and variety of delicious dishes to enjoy.

Until February 28, make plans to discover some of the city’s top restaurants while supporting the sustainable seafood fundraiser for Ocean Wise Seafood program.

Patrons can head to participating restaurants and locations near them to purchase some seafood (or order takeout/delivery where available), and a portion of the proceeds from each dish or product will go towards supporting the not-for-profit program.

“Every dollar raised during the Ocean Wise Seafood Festival ensures that everyone has the resources and guidance they need to support sustainable seafood systems, avoid overfished species, and limit bycatch and habitat damage,” said Ocean Wise in a statement. “Collectively, our Ocean Wise choices make a difference for the fishers and farmers working to secure the health of our oceans, lakes and rivers for generations to come.”

We’re all about enjoying amazing food while supporting important causes, so here are all the restaurants in Toronto participating in National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival this year.

Please be sure to check with restaurants directly for hours of operation as well as options for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

360 Restaurant CN Tower – Fogo Island Cod

Holts Cafe Bloor – Poached Halibut With Parsnip Textures

The Sweet Potato – Salmon And Leek Pie

Toronto Zoo – By The Bay Fish Burger

Coast Café Bar – Festival Chowder

De La Mer – Clam-era Worth Curried Chowder

Holts Cafe Yorkdale – Spaghetti Vongole

Fresh City Farms & The Healthy Butcher

Stamp’s Lane Restaurant – Clam Bake

When: Now until February 28, 2022

Where: Participating locations across Canada

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the National Ocean Wise Seafood Festival.