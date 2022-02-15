EventsBoozeSpring

Toronto is getting a magical bar pop up where you can mix boozy potions

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Feb 15 2022, 4:59 pm
Toronto is getting a magical bar pop up where you can mix boozy potions
@thewizardsdenbars/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Practicing Medicine after Medical School Abroad Webinar: How Do I Make It Happen?

Thu, February 17, 7:00pm

Practicing Medicine after Medical School Abroad Webinar: How Do I Make It Happen?
The Future of Black Youth On a Global Stage

Thu, February 24, 12:00pm

The Future of Black Youth On a Global Stage
Study and Go Abroad Virtual Fair and Webinars

Fri, February 25, 11:00am

Study and Go Abroad Virtual Fair and Webinars
TESSEL: A Community Conversation

Sat, February 26, 12:00pm

TESSEL: A Community Conversation

Feel like a wizard at this magical boozy pop-up bar in Toronto.

The Wizard’s Den is an interactive experience. In your 90-minute sitting, you’ll get to imagine what it would be like to be at a Hogwarts party.

You and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients. Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of the local potion master.

Your ticket will get you two boozy potions and a welcome drink for $45.

Although it’s not officially connected to Harry Potter, it really does give you the sense that you’re in a magical world where anything is possible.

Its location is still a secret, but more details are yet to come.

The Wizard’s Den

When: May 2022

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Listed
+ Booze
+ Spring
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT