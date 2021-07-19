Toronto's indoor pools are reopening this week

Toronto’s indoor pools are welcoming guests again this week after being closed for months because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Torontonians will once again be able to swim at community centre pools starting Wednesday, July 21.

Similar to outdoor pools, which opened in June, patrons should reserve a time slot to go swimming at an indoor pool. Reservations can be made online, and time slots for the week ahead are released on Thursdays at 8 am.

A small number of drop-in spots will be reserved for people who can’t book online.

The wait is almost over! More than 60 @cityoftoronto indoor pools reopen Wednesday, July 21. Reserve your indoor swim at https://t.co/GsckMwNZRj. Filter map results by selecting Indoor Pool. Indoor lane swim fees apply.#SwimTO pic.twitter.com/ihtHBN9Uv8 — City of Toronto PFR (@TorontoPFR) July 19, 2021

Leisure swim is free at indoor pools, but patrons must pay for lane swim and Aquafit.

Lane swim capacity has been reduced to two people per lane to encourage physical distancing. People should also arrive ready to swim to avoid using the change rooms. Washroom facilities remain open.

Aquafit classes resume July 26.

Indoor pools can finally reopen because Ontario is now in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan.

Gyms, fitness studios, and indoor dining are permitted. Indoor gatherings can now have a maximum of 25 people, and up to 100 people can gather outdoors.

The province will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days or until key public health indicators are met, such as having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

With files from Daily Hive’s Zoe Demarco