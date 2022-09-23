Truth and Reconciliation Day is fast approaching. Its purpose is to shed light on the atrocities committed against Indigenous populations in Canada, but also to bring these vibrant communities to the fore, along with their deep-founded traditions, knowledge, music, food, and cultural practices.

In recognition of such a significant day, Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre is hosting a two-day event in Nathan Phillips Square.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Council Fire (@tocouncilfire)

The Indigenous Legacy Gathering will take start on September 29 and wrap up on September 30. Both days will begin with a sunrise ceremony followed by various stage presentations and education workshops, as well as a marketplace with food, music, and art from Indigenous creators.

All participating food vendors will be out in full force from 11 am to 8 pm on both days, offering Indigenous and fusion cuisine to anyone who wishes to try it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Council Fire (@tocouncilfire)

Indigenous Legacy Gathering

When: September 29 to September 30, 7 am to 8 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto