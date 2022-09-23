FoodFood EventsFood News

Indigenous Legacy Gathering to be held in Nathan Phillips Square

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Sep 23 2022, 2:32 pm
Indigenous Legacy Gathering to be held in Nathan Phillips Square
@tocouncilfire/Instagram

Truth and Reconciliation Day is fast approaching. Its purpose is to shed light on the atrocities committed against Indigenous populations in Canada, but also to bring these vibrant communities to the fore, along with their deep-founded traditions, knowledge, music, food, and cultural practices.

In recognition of such a significant day, Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre is hosting a two-day event in Nathan Phillips Square.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Council Fire (@tocouncilfire)

The Indigenous Legacy Gathering will take start on September 29 and wrap up on September 30. Both days will begin with a sunrise ceremony followed by various stage presentations and education workshops, as well as a marketplace with food, music, and art from Indigenous creators.

All participating food vendors will be out in full force from 11 am to 8 pm on both days, offering Indigenous and fusion cuisine to anyone who wishes to try it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Council Fire (@tocouncilfire)

Indigenous Legacy Gathering

When: September 29 to September 30, 7 am to 8 pm
Where: Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.