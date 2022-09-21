FoodPatios

14 outdoor heated patios to enjoy this winter in Toronto

|
|
Sep 21 2022, 9:23 pm
@canorestaurant/Instagram

Winter is fast approaching and we all know what that means: bundling up from head to toe just to keep our blood pumping. Though we still have fall to look forward to, Torontonians can’t deny that it’s time to get reacquainted with our sweaters.

Luckily we Canadians are well acclimatized to the freezing cold, so much so that we still insist on sitting outside. So, if you’re looking to dine alfresco this fall or winter, look no further; here is Dished’s list of heated patios to enjoy across Toronto.

Bymark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark McEwan (@chefmarkmcewan)

Dine at Bymark’s gorgeous heated patio. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time!

Address: 66 Wellington Street West

Bar Raval

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Raval (@bar_raval)

This spots covered and heated patio is available for reservations, so you’ll stay warm no matter how cold it is out there. Bookings for the Patio and Bodega space can be made online.

Address: 505 College Street

El Catrin Distillery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EL CATRIN DESTILERIA (@elcatrinca)


Grab your blankets and sit fireside at El Catrin Distillery. Regardless of the weather, you’ll be able to enjoy dining outdoors while staying warm. The Patio runs on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Address: 18 Tank House Lane

Baro Rooftop Patio

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baro (@barotoronto)

This rooftop patio’s Latin heat could be enough to keep you warm, but if not, the space is heated for this cool season.

Address: 485 King Street West

Cano Restaurant’s outdoor patio is fully heated and remains open for a comfortable dining experience. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred.

Address: 28 Bathurst Street

Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte is keeping their jungle theme this fall and winter by staying warm no matter the weather. Its heated outdoor patio will open and ready for business as soon as things start to cool down.

Address: 161 Bay Street

Bar Reyna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Reyna (@reynatoronto)

Bar Reyna’s well-known patio is open all year round, heated by roof heaters during the winter months, and covered to protect diners from the elements, this is one of Toronto’s best-known patios.

Address: 158 Cumberland Street

Gusto 101

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gusto 101 (@gusto101to)

Good news! You won’t have to wait until next summer to dig into Gusto 101’s famous funghi and truffle pasta. Its outdoor heated patio will be up and running this fall and winter should you fancy a kale salad or one of its iconic cocktails in the midst of a snow flurry.

Address: 101 Portland Street

Lavelle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lavelle (@chezlavelle)

With tents and heaters, you can enjoy the rooftop views in comfort and warmth.

Address: 627 King Street West

Bellwoods Brewery Pub

Right on the Ossington strip, score a spot at the Bellwoods Brewery Pub outdoor patio for some delicious eats and a beer. The seating operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Address: 126 Ossington Avenue

Chula Taberna Mexicana

With two heated patios, tiki bars, and over 70 different kinds of tequila, you will definitely warm up throughout the night, with the help of heaters, too, of course!

Address: 1058 Gerrard Street East

Hemingway’s

Hemmingway’s is a New Zealand-style pub with the best all-year rooftop patio, serving up 24 draft beers and delicious pub food to keep you going throughout the night.

Address: 142 Cumberland Street

La Paella

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Paella (@lapaella_leslieville)

Located in Leslieville, La Paella offers delicious Spanish eats from authentic tapas to paella. Stop by for a glass of vino on their heated patio.

Address: 1146 Queen Street East

Ruby Soho

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruby Soho (@rubysohobar)

Open all winter long, serving a specially curated menu of warm winter cocktails, Ruby Soho shows no signs of slowing down, even over the colder months.

Address: 587 King Street West

With Files from Karen Doradea

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
