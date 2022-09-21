14 outdoor heated patios to enjoy this winter in Toronto

Winter is fast approaching and we all know what that means: bundling up from head to toe just to keep our blood pumping. Though we still have fall to look forward to, Torontonians can’t deny that it’s time to get reacquainted with our sweaters.

Luckily we Canadians are well acclimatized to the freezing cold, so much so that we still insist on sitting outside. So, if you’re looking to dine alfresco this fall or winter, look no further; here is Dished’s list of heated patios to enjoy across Toronto.

Dine at Bymark’s gorgeous heated patio. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time!

Address: 66 Wellington Street West

This spots covered and heated patio is available for reservations, so you’ll stay warm no matter how cold it is out there. Bookings for the Patio and Bodega space can be made online.

Address: 505 College Street

Grab your blankets and sit fireside at El Catrin Distillery. Regardless of the weather, you’ll be able to enjoy dining outdoors while staying warm. The Patio runs on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Address: 18 Tank House Lane

This rooftop patio’s Latin heat could be enough to keep you warm, but if not, the space is heated for this cool season.

Address: 485 King Street West

Cano Restaurant’s outdoor patio is fully heated and remains open for a comfortable dining experience. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are preferred.