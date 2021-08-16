A new immersive Klimt exhibit is coming to Toronto

A new immersive art exhibit is coming to Toronto.

From the creators of Immersive Van Gogh comes Immersive Klimt, a new exhibit that will sweep visitors off their feet and into the “electrifying world” of Gustav Klimt.

“A rebel, genius and legend–Gustav Klimt explored and expressed colours, shapes and patterns without inhibition or limitation,” the exhibit’s website reads.

“From the streets of imperial Vienna to the natural world of water lilies, vibrant blooms, and mermaids, to his acclaimed Golden Phase, lose yourself in the vivid imagery and bold colours of Immersive Klimt.”

Spanning 500,000 cubic feet within the Toronto Star Building, Immersive Klimt uses 60,600 frames of video and 90,000,000 pixels to bring the artist’s iconic paintings to life.

No opening date has been announced for Immersive Klimt, but art-lovers can sign up online to get first access to tickets.

Where: 1 Yonge Street

Tickets: Register online for first access