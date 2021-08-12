WinterFest is returning to Canada's Wonderland this year

Canada’s Wonderland is being transformed into a winter wonderland this holiday season.

The theme just park announced the return of WinterFest, its immersive holiday experience.

Come November, Canada’s Wonderland will be transformed into a magical snowy paradise with enchanted themed areas, millions of twinkling lights, and hundreds of Christmas trees.

Guests can go ice skating on Snow Flake Lake and enjoy live entertainment. Sweet and savory treats will abound, and holiday family activities can be found throughout the park.

Canada’s Wonderland has not revealed exact dates for WinterFest 2021, but the experience will run on select dates through November and December.

First launched in 2018, WinterFest brought holiday cheer to Canada’s Wonderland for two seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 iteration.