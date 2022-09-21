It’s almost that time of year when people turn their attention to Christmas, so it seems fitting to mention the return of Toronto’s most magical Christmas market.

This year, from November 17 to December 31, The Distillery Winter Village will transform one of Toronto’s most recognizable enclaves into a winter wonderland.

Eager visitors will flock eastwards to peruse a market illuminated by the sparkle of string lights and snow-peppered cobblestones, in search of some Christmas cheer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distillery Winter Village (@distillerywintervillage)

Restaurants and bars will begin preparing festive treats and seasonal drinks inspired by the true spirit of Christmas, so visitors can stay cozy with a hot beverage as they scan the market stalls for gifts and tasty treats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distillery Winter Village (@distillerywintervillage)

It’s no secret that The Distillery Winter Village attracts crowds from far and wide, often leading to long lines that meander around the district’s perimeter.

But it’s always worth the wait; after all, it wouldn’t be a Christmas Market without a tree lighting ceremony, one of the festival’s long-standing annual traditions, alongside live music, and maybe even an appearance from Santa.

There is currently no further information about the local vendors taking part this year, and tickets are not yet available.

Stay up to date with ticket releases and vendor information here.

When: Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, December 31

Where: The Distillery Historic District, 55 Mill Street

Instagram