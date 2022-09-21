FoodFood EventsFood News

The Distillery District will transform once again this Christmas

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Sep 21 2022, 7:17 pm
The Distillery District will transform once again this Christmas
@distillerywintervillage/Instagram

It’s almost that time of year when people turn their attention to Christmas, so it seems fitting to mention the return of Toronto’s most magical Christmas market.

This year, from November 17 to December 31, The Distillery Winter Village will transform one of Toronto’s most recognizable enclaves into a winter wonderland.

Eager visitors will flock eastwards to peruse a market illuminated by the sparkle of string lights and snow-peppered cobblestones, in search of some Christmas cheer.

Restaurants and bars will begin preparing festive treats and seasonal drinks inspired by the true spirit of Christmas, so visitors can stay cozy with a hot beverage as they scan the market stalls for gifts and tasty treats.

It’s no secret that The Distillery Winter Village attracts crowds from far and wide, often leading to long lines that meander around the district’s perimeter.

But it’s always worth the wait; after all, it wouldn’t be a Christmas Market without a tree lighting ceremony, one of the festival’s long-standing annual traditions, alongside live music, and maybe even an appearance from Santa.

There is currently no further information about the local vendors taking part this year, and tickets are not yet available.

Stay up to date with ticket releases and vendor information here.

The Distillery Winter Village

When: Thursday, November 17 to Saturday, December 31
Where: The Distillery Historic District55 Mill Street

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.