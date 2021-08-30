Toronto vegan restaurant is transforming into the ultimate hangout spot

This Toronto vegan restaurant will soon be transforming its space into a massive lounge and hangout spot full of couches and bright lights to set the mood.

Hogtown Vegan is bringing back its Bloor location and will turn the former restaurant into Hunny by The Hogtown Vegan.

The new space will feature a bunch of comfy couches, colourful lights and a new menu. You can stuff your face with new kinds of pasta, sandwiches, all-day breakfast and the sweetest treats around.

One thing is for certain, they’ll be bringing Hogtown’s Mac n Cheez and Caesar salad to the new menu.

Though they’re aiming for an October opening, they’re not sure when it will be.

But they have shared a sneak peek of the space on their Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunny by The Hogtown Vegan (@hunnytoronto)