AsialiciousTO is coming back to Toronto this year with tons of participating restaurants offering deals as low as $10.

The two-week event will feature special menus from over 100 restaurants for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Menu items are priced at $10, $20, and $30.

The event was originally set for May, but due to pandemic restrictions, it was postponed. The goal of AsialiciousTO is to assist the catering industry to restart and recover from the aftermath of the pandemic.

Get your hands on delicious deals from September 11 to 26.