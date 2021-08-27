After more than four years of service, the Drake Commissary has officially closed its doors to the public.

The culinary hub shared the announcement on Instagram earlier this week.

“We are saddened to inform our friends, neighbours, guests and suppliers that Drake Commissary will close to the public today,” read the post.

“We can’t thank you enough for embracing us in this very special community and we hope you’ll come to visit us at one of our other Drake Properties to see some familiar faces, enjoy a bite and drink amongst friends.”

On the Drake Commissary website, the team decided to fully dedicate themselves to their brand of hotel experiences and on-site food and beverage program, among others.

“From our guests and partners to our suppliers and our incredible team, we are so proud of everyone who had a part in making the Drake Commissary the distinctive and inclusive hub for unique and diverse experiences through art, culture and food that it came to be,” said The Drake team.