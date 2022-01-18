Dine at this intimate outdoor patio at Toronto's Stackt Market (PHOTOS)

Wine and dine your heart away at the Stackt Market’s GoldInn presented by St-Rémy.

This outdoor heated patio offers an intimate dining experience perfect for date night. Whether you’re out with your significant other or looking for an exciting spot for you and a group of friends, the GoldInn is taking reservations, with heaters to keep you warm.

The dining experience is located within a double-decker, gold shipping container and offers two unique settings.

Each table in the private dining room can seat a maximum of eight people, while the rooftop is limited to 10. The more intimate setting is slightly enclosed with one wall open for airflow while the rooftop offers a stunning view of the CN tower in a more open space and a fire pit to warm up by.

But what’s a view without some food? The GoldInn offers a curated five-course prix fixe meal by Ration Food Lab, with delicious cocktails to sip on.

Here’s a peek of your night would consist of:

Snacks course

Guests start off with a snack course that includes two house-smoked olives, a sliced carrot topped with pesto on a bed of smoked tofu and toasted pumpkin seed, and a beet and radicchio mix featuring fennel, buckwheat, and sunflower.

These bites are great with any cocktails or wine pairing you see fit.

Pierrade (Hot Stone)

Next up is the Pierrade, a hot stone that cooks either a 10oz strip of Tajima Wagyu or your fermented King Oyster Mushroom. They’re cooked right on your table on a 500 degree hot stone. They’re both bold in flavour and will leave you wanting more. Pasta Course The third portion of the prix fixe meal is a mouthwatering risotto composed of red pepper, charred heart of palm, greens and topped with fried enoki. Main Course Now for the main course, there are three options – a filling black garlic roasted cauliflower made with black bean miso, rapini and pearl barley. The second option is the Soy marinated cod fillet placed on a bed of sunchoke puree, topped with collard greens, and pickled mushroom.

The third option is a confit duck leg with celery root, cardamom puree, and grilled endive.

Dessert

Now for the final portion of the evening, dessert.

Chocolate lovers are in for a treat, literally. Guests can enjoy a silken chocolate brulee placed on a serving of granola and topped with gold-dusted dark chocolate bark.

It’s a perfect way to end the night.

Stackt will host the GoldInn from until the end of February and is open only on Thursdays to Saturdays. Reservations can now be made through their website.

Gold Inn presented by St-Rémy

Address: 28 Bathurst Street