Here's what the demolished Honest Ed's site looks like now (PHOTOS)

The former site of Honest Ed’s now has a totally unrecognizable look after the iconic department store was torn down and a high-rise development has started to be built.

The new development, dubbed Mirvish Village, has been under construction for several months now, following the 2017 demolition of Honest Ed’s, which had occupied the southwest corner of Bathurst and Bloor for nearly 60 years.

Now, recent photos of the under-construction site show that the six-building project is really starting to take shape.

Construction on Mirvish Village is slated to wrap up next year, and once done, the mixed-use development will add 916 rental units to the area — 336 of which will be affordable — plus retail space, a daycare centre, and a marketplace.

The developers received a combined $200 million in funding from the federal and municipal governments to help develop the affordable housing, which will be rented at or below 30% of the city’s median household income.

Holy crap. Look where Honest Ed’s was. pic.twitter.com/ugEvXZlivl — Dana Is Wearing a Mask (@dana_edits) April 16, 2021

There will also be a 13,000 sq ft municipal park called Mirvish Village Park built on the property. According to the City’s website, the park design plans include extensive bird-friendly gardens, shade trees, sitting and picnic opportunities, and a children’s water feature.

Construction on the park won’t start until 2022 but is expected to finish the following year.