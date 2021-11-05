First look at Toronto Eataly's Trattoria Milano elegant menu (PHOTOS)

Tucked away in Eataly’s bustling marketplace is Trattoria Milano, an authentic Italian restaurant inspired by Milan’s culture, design, and, of course, food.

The restaurant was initially launched for a short time back in February 2019, but it wasn’t until this year that Eataly has decided to reopen the dining space for customers and invite them to “eat, drink and be Milanese.”

Trattoria Milano’s Chef de Cuisine, Luca Lussoso is the mind behind the restaurant’s menu and features traditional dishes that are a known Milanese delicacy.

You might also like: This Toronto dessert shop makes colourful and extravagant cannoli

A Toronto restaurant just won "Best Takeout" in Canada

Air Canada's "Best Fine Dining" winner is a Toronto restaurant

“At Trattoria Milano, we’ve brought a little piece of Milano to the heart of Toronto. From the classic dishes we’re serving to the drinks we’re pouring to the art adorning the walls, every small moment gives guests an authentic taste of the iconic Italian city,” said Nico Dagnino, Eataly Toronto’s Managing Director.

Luckily, we got a first look at the menu offerings:

First on the list is “gli antipasti”, aka the appetizers.

From left to right is the Bresola, a cured beef from Valtellina, Lombardia, next the Risotto al Salto, a lightly fried saffron risotto placed on top of taleggio fonduta, and the Mondeghili, a fried Milanese-style “meatball” with mostarda di cremona. The candied fruit was a sweet added touch.

Now for “I Risotti”, a risotti dish called Funghi since it comes with mixed roasted mushrooms, mushroom brodo with grana padano cheese.

Looking for a pasta dish? The Casoncelli alla Bergamasca is a great choice.

It’s handmade classic ravioli from Bergamo filled with braised veal and Amaretti in a light butter sauce with pancetta and sage.

For the large course portion of the night, “I Secondi”, Trattotia Milano has a delicious L’Ossobuco, a braised Montak Farms veal shank placed on top of a bed of gli aironi safron risotto with gremolata.

Accompanied with L’Ossobuco is La Tradizionale Cotoletta alla Milanese. What is traditionally called the “Elephant Ear” is a thinly pounded Montpak Farm bone-in veal loin.

Look at the size of that thing.

Last but not least is the Mele e Zafferano, a small baked tart of almond frangipane and housemade pastry cream, topped with candied apple and saffron cream.

You’ll eat every bite of it.

Trattoria Milano will offer dinner service Wednesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 9 pm and extended hours on Friday to Sunday closing at 10 pm.

The intimate restaurant is located on Eataly’s second floor and is set to open its doors to the public on November 10.

Address: Eataly second floor – 55 Bloor Street West