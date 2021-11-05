You can get all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers at this Toronto spot
Nov 5 2021, 4:06 pm
You’ve heard of all-you-can-eat sushi and endless buffets but how about burgers? This Toronto burger spot has a special deal every Wednesday for only $15.
Pennies is known for its juicy sliders and cheap drinks. On top of that, they have daily specials, one of them being Cheeseburger Wednesdays.
From 8 pm to 11 pm, Pennies hosts all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers and unlimited OG tots for $15.
View this post on Instagram
Customers also have the option to swap out the meat for Veggie Cheeseburgers.
To make it even more worth your while, arrive before 6 pm on Wednesdays and hop on their happy hour specials, $5 doubles, $2 PBR cans, and free popcorn – every Monday to Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Pennies
Address: 127 Strachan Ave