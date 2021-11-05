You can get all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers at this Toronto spot

You’ve heard of all-you-can-eat sushi and endless buffets but how about burgers? This Toronto burger spot has a special deal every Wednesday for only $15.

Pennies is known for its juicy sliders and cheap drinks. On top of that, they have daily specials, one of them being Cheeseburger Wednesdays.

From 8 pm to 11 pm, Pennies hosts all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers and unlimited OG tots for $15.