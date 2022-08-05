No excuses: These are the best hikes in Toronto for lazy people

Have you ever been invited to go for a hike and found yourself trying to come up with a believable excuse on the spot? We feel you.

Between the gear and all the stuff that comes with preparing for a hike, it’s a lot.

And unlike other parts of Canada, Toronto isn’t exactly renowned for its hiking trails.

But we’re far from an indoorsy crowd. In fact, we’ve got amazing trails worth exploring just minutes from the downtown core. Whether you prefer a loop around the city (if you accidentally end up shopping, so be it) or getting lost in nature without actually leaving the city, here are some great trails worth exploring.

What: There’s a reason why this trail is so popular. Not only does it offer wonderful city views along the lake but it’s great for biking and spotting wildlife. Oh, and don’t forget to take selfies at the Humber Bay Arch Bridge.

How long: 22.4 km or 4 hours

What: Seriously, what’s not to love about this route? It takes you to the CN Tower, Osgoode Hall, the financial district, and loops around the downtown core so you can be a tourist in your own city. There’s so much to see you won’t even notice you’ve almost reached your daily step count.

How long: 6.4 km loop or 1 hour 12 minutes

What: Sports fans will love the sights along this route, which includes Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena, the Hockey Hall of Fame, and wraps around Exhibition Place. It’s the perfect opportunity to pay homage to your favourite teams. Go, sports!

How long: 8.9 km loop or 1 hour 42 minutes

What: This popular downtown trail winds along the Don Valley and the Don River and passes several parks including ET Seton Park and Riverdale Park West. It’s also a pretty easy trail with some wildlife and street art. It’s the perfect escape from the city without actually leaving the city.

How long: 9.7 km or 2 hours

Where: Riverdale Park East

What: There’s so much to see along this trail. Check out the beach, the wildlife, the lighthouse, and the stunning view of downtown Toronto. Keep in mind though, some parts of the trail are unpaved and furry friends will have to stay home — unfortunately, dogs aren’t allowed.

How long: 12.4 km, 2 hours 17 minutes

Where: Tommy Thompson Park

What: Feel like a quick getaway without actually getting away? Hop on a ferry and head to Toronto Island Park and make your way along this 14 km trail. It’s a super popular spot for trail running, paddle sports, and birding.

Where: Toronto Island Park

How long: 14 km, 2 hours 13 minutes