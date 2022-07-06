NewsTravel NewsMapped

10 international landmarks with the most spectacular views

Jul 6 2022, 5:46 pm
10 international landmarks with the most spectacular views
With many of us itching to travel post-lockdowns, the possibilities are endless. Remitly, an online remittance service, has compiled a list of the best views around the world to help make that decision easier.

By analyzing over a million TripAdvisor reviews that mention “views” in over 260 countries, Remitly has narrowed down the top 10 locations with the most jaw-dropping sights — and the CN Tower, coming in at number nine, is up there with some pretty notable spots such as the Eiffel Tower and the Burj Khalifa.

Here are the top 10 landmarks to remember when planning your next vacation.

10. Parc Guell, Barcelona, Spain – 12,513 "view" mentions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Park Güell Oficial (@parkguell)

9. CN Tower, Toronto, Canada – 13,299 "view" mentions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CN Tower / Tour CN (@cntower)

8. Charles Bridge, Prague, Czech Republic – 13,685 "view" mentions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Prague (@cityofprague)

7. Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, Ireland – 15,590 "view" mentions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guinness Storehouse (@homeofguinness)

6. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Scotland – 16,896 "view" mentions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edinburgh Castle (@edinburghcastle)

5. Victoria Peak, Hong Kong, Hong Kong – 21,524 "view" mentions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Peak, Hong Kong (@thepeakhk)

4. Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28,518 "view" mentions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)

3. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France – 32,875 "views" mentioned

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tour Eiffel (@toureiffelofficielle)

2. London Eye, London, England – 34,972 "views" mentioned

1. Top of the Rock, New York, United States – 42,555 "views" mentioned

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Top of the Rock (@topoftherocknyc)

