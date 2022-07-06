10 international landmarks with the most spectacular views

With many of us itching to travel post-lockdowns, the possibilities are endless. Remitly, an online remittance service, has compiled a list of the best views around the world to help make that decision easier.

By analyzing over a million TripAdvisor reviews that mention “views” in over 260 countries, Remitly has narrowed down the top 10 locations with the most jaw-dropping sights — and the CN Tower, coming in at number nine, is up there with some pretty notable spots such as the Eiffel Tower and the Burj Khalifa.

Here are the top 10 landmarks to remember when planning your next vacation.

10. Parc Guell, Barcelona, Spain – 12,513 “view” mentions

9. CN Tower, Toronto, Canada – 13,299 “view” mentions

8. Charles Bridge, Prague, Czech Republic – 13,685 “view” mentions

7. Guinness Storehouse, Dublin, Ireland – 15,590 “view” mentions

6. Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Scotland – 16,896 “view” mentions

5. Victoria Peak, Hong Kong, Hong Kong – 21,524 “view” mentions

4. Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 28,518 “view” mentions

3. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France – 32,875 “views” mentioned

2. London Eye, London, England – 34,972 “views” mentioned

1. Top of the Rock, New York, United States – 42,555 “views” mentioned