High Park cherry blossoms could begin blooming within the week

With milder weather moving in, cherry blossoms in Toronto are in the final stages of budding and are getting ready to bloom.

Sakura Steve, a cherry blossom enthusiast who runs SakurainHighPark.com, is predicting that the cherry blossoms in High Park could bloom in the coming week.

According to Sakura Steve, the buds are in stages three and four of blooming, and he expects some blossoms will begin to open by the end of this week! Peak bloom, he predicts, will likely be around May 4.

Once the blooms open, the flowers will open for four to 10 days, depending on the weather. So, get ready for peak bloom; it’s just around the corner!

If you want to see the blossoms but don’t want to deal with the potential crowds in High Park, we’ve put together a list of where you can find cherry trees in the city.