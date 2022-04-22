You'll be able to pick your own asparagus near Toronto soon

Despite lingering cool temperatures, spring is officially here and with it comes delicious seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Farms around the city have been working non-stop to prepare for the growing season, and as early as next month you’ll be able to go pick your very own veggies!

Pingle’s Farm, in Hampton, Ontario, offers seasonal pick-your-own fruits and veggies, and in May it anticipates its asparagus will be ready for picking! Last year, the farm was able to open up asparagus picking around mid-May.

Pingle’s hasn’t released a timeline yet for 2022, but it’s anticipating a May date! The website said that more details will be released soon for the May pick-your-own asparagus dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pingle’s Farm Market (@pinglesfarm)

There’s more than just vegetable picking, too! Later in the summer, you’ll be able to pick your own strawberries and, come fall, you can pick apples! Pingle’s also has a year-round market full of local goodies and hosts seasonal festivals throughout the year.

Don’t miss out on the bake shop if you’re stopping by. Pre-order your Sweet Tooth Bake Club box and pick it up on Saturday for some delicious treats.