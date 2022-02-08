NewsArchitecture & DesignTravel GuidesTravel News

Toronto home to 16 of Canada's highest-rated hotels

The Hazelton Hotel

A new report has ranked the best hotels in Canada, and many of them are right here in Toronto.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and took user opinion into consideration to come up with their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

They ranked 54 hotels in Toronto and divided the best ones into two badge categories — gold and silver.

A gold badge means a hotel is among the top 10% of properties ranked in that set, and a silver badge denotes that it is among the top 30% of ranked properties in the destination.

Toronto has seven gold badges and nine silver ones!

Here are all the hottest hotels in Toronto.

🥇 The Hazelton Hotel 🥇

Region rank: #1 in the province
Address: 118 Yorkville Avenue

🥇 The Ritz-Carlton 🥇

Region rank: #2 in the province
Address: 181 Wellington Street West

🥇 Four Seasons Hotel 🥇

Region rank: #3 in the province
Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue

🥇 Shangri-La Hotel 🥇

Region rank: #4 in the province
Address: 188 University Avenue

🥇 Bisha Hotel 🥇

 

Region rank: #7 in the province
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way

🥇 The St. Regis 🥇

Region rank: #9 in the province
Address: 325 Bay Street

🥇 Windsor Arms Hotel 🥇

 

Region ranking: #10 in the province
Address: 18 Saint Thomas Street

🥈 Silver badge winners 🥈

Hotel X Toronto by Library Hotel Collection

Region rank: #13 in the province
Address: 111 Princes’ Boulevard

Le Germain Hotel Maple Leaf Square

Region rank: #15 in the province
Address: 75 Bremner Blvd

The Omni King Edward Hotel

Region rank: #17 in the province
Address: 37 King Street East

The SoHo Hotel & Residences

Region rank: #18 in the province
Address: 318 Wellington Street West

One King West Hotel & Residence

Region rank: #20 in the province
Address: 1 King Street West King & Yonge

Fairmont Royal York

Region rank: #24 in the province
Address: 100 Front Street West

Old Mill Toronto

Region rank: #25 in the province
Address: 9 Old Mill Road

Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer

Region rank: #26 in the province
Address: 30 Mercer Street

Cambridge Suites Toronto

Region rank: #29 in the province
Address: 15 Richmond Street East

The top three hotels in all of Canada are Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia at number one, followed by the Ritz-Carlton Montréal in Montreal, and the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver.

Check out the full list of the best hotels in the country here.

