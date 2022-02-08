Toronto home to 16 of Canada's highest-rated hotels

A new report has ranked the best hotels in Canada, and many of them are right here in Toronto.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and took user opinion into consideration to come up with their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

They ranked 54 hotels in Toronto and divided the best ones into two badge categories — gold and silver.

A gold badge means a hotel is among the top 10% of properties ranked in that set, and a silver badge denotes that it is among the top 30% of ranked properties in the destination.

Toronto has seven gold badges and nine silver ones!

Here are all the hottest hotels in Toronto.

Region rank: #1 in the province

Address: 118 Yorkville Avenue

Region rank: #2 in the province

Address: 181 Wellington Street West

Region rank: #3 in the province

Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue

Region rank: #4 in the province

Address: 188 University Avenue

Region rank: #7 in the province

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way

Region rank: #9 in the province

Address: 325 Bay Street

Region ranking: #10 in the province

Address: 18 Saint Thomas Street

🥈 Silver badge winners 🥈

Region rank: #13 in the province

Address: 111 Princes’ Boulevard

Region rank: #15 in the province

Address: 75 Bremner Blvd

Region rank: #17 in the province

Address: 37 King Street East

Region rank: #18 in the province

Address: 318 Wellington Street West

Region rank: #20 in the province

Address: 1 King Street West King & Yonge

Region rank: #24 in the province

Address: 100 Front Street West

Region rank: #25 in the province

Address: 9 Old Mill Road

Region rank: #26 in the province

Address: 30 Mercer Street

Region rank: #29 in the province

Address: 15 Richmond Street East

The top three hotels in all of Canada are Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia at number one, followed by the Ritz-Carlton Montréal in Montreal, and the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver.

Check out the full list of the best hotels in the country here.