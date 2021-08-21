Toronto remains under a heat warning as humidex expected to reach 40°C

The City of Toronto remains under a heat warning for a second straight day as temperatures soar.

In a warning issued early on Saturday morning, Environment Canada said that “hot and humid conditions” are expected throughout the day, and may continue into next week.

Temperatures are expected to hit 31°C on Saturday, with humidex values reaching 36°C to 40°C.

“Afternoon temperatures Sunday may be a degree or so lower than on Saturday. However, temperatures may once again rise to the low thirties early next week,” the warning reads.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.”

Environment Canada advises staying in a cool place, such as a shaded area or swimming pool, and drinking plenty of water. Never leave people or pets inside a parked car.

With the heat warning in effect, the City of Toronto has opened eight Emergency Cooling Centres and extended the operating hours of several outdoor public pools.

The cooling centres will be open from 11 am to 7 pm, with the exception of the Metro Hall location which will run 24 hours:

East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

Metro Hall – 55 John St.

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.