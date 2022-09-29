NewsUrbanized

This historic haunted mansion on Airbnb is just two hours from Toronto (PHOTOS)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Sep 29 2022, 5:27 pm
This historic haunted mansion on Airbnb is just two hours from Toronto (PHOTOS)
Airbnb

Don’t be alarmed but the next time you find yourself spending the night in a mansion in Penetanguishene, Ontario, you might be roomies with a few ghosts.

Located two hours outside of Toronto is this historic Beck mansion listed on Airbnb. It’s known to be clean, cozy… and a little creepy.

The mansion was once owned by lumber baron Charles Beck, his wife, and nine children. It was converted into apartments 70 years ago. The third-floor apartment is available to rent for around $150 a night.

Haunted Mansion in Ontario

Airbnb

Host Brenda claims spirits still live within the entire 1885 red-brick Victorian home.

Besides some potential ghosts, the apartment comes with a fully equipped kitchen and dining room, a spacious living room with free Netflix, and two bedrooms with double beds.

Haunted Mansion in Ontario

Airbnb

The unit has a 4.8 rating on Airbnb and the majority of guests who’ve spent the night enjoyed the “unique” experience.

“Believe the haunted hype! I had experiences once I retired for the night. It is truly a magical place to stay,” one review reads.

Those who’ve had some spooky incidents inside concur the home still has an “overall good vibe.” So if you do encounter a ghost, it could be as friendly as Casper.

Haunted Mansion in Ontario

Airbnb

Haunted Mansion in Ontario

Airbnb

Haunted Mansion in Ontario

Airbnb

Check out the full Airbnb listing here.

Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.