Don’t be alarmed but the next time you find yourself spending the night in a mansion in Penetanguishene, Ontario, you might be roomies with a few ghosts.

Located two hours outside of Toronto is this historic Beck mansion listed on Airbnb. It’s known to be clean, cozy… and a little creepy.

The mansion was once owned by lumber baron Charles Beck, his wife, and nine children. It was converted into apartments 70 years ago. The third-floor apartment is available to rent for around $150 a night.

Host Brenda claims spirits still live within the entire 1885 red-brick Victorian home.

Besides some potential ghosts, the apartment comes with a fully equipped kitchen and dining room, a spacious living room with free Netflix, and two bedrooms with double beds.

The unit has a 4.8 rating on Airbnb and the majority of guests who’ve spent the night enjoyed the “unique” experience.

“Believe the haunted hype! I had experiences once I retired for the night. It is truly a magical place to stay,” one review reads.

Those who’ve had some spooky incidents inside concur the home still has an “overall good vibe.” So if you do encounter a ghost, it could be as friendly as Casper.

Check out the full Airbnb listing here.