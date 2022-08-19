Toronto house for sale comes with assurance that it's "not haunted"

From High Park’s Colborne Lodge to the famed Keg Mansion, there’s no shortage of haunted houses in Toronto. But there are absolutely no ghosts in 47 Northcliffe Boulevard.

The recently listed triplex comes with strict assurance that it is “not haunted.” It’s even on the for sale sign out front.

“Rest assured, this property is not haunted,” said listing agent Mathew Toussaint, team lead of TR Group by eXp Realty.

“Our team prides ourselves on outstanding service, service that is built on building a solid relationship with our clients, and nothing breaks the ice better than a good laugh.”

Beverly Brenneman, head of marketing for TR Group by eXp Realty and owner of BB Marketing, said the “not haunted” sign will help the home stand out amongst the noise of the market.

Listed at $2,149,000, the century home offers 3,500 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three kitchens.

It’s “a great candidate for an income property,” said co-listing agent Manuela Santos.

Hardwood flooring abounds on the first floor, which features two large living areas, a sunroom, and a character-filled kitchen.

The home has a finished basement, a detached garage, a large backyard, and a side yard.

The current owners, Merosia and John, are siblings who grew up in the home, having moved in in 1958.

“We laughed and laughed and laughed in this house. Several times a year, 60 people crammed into the living room, sitting room, TV room, and basement; family celebrations and all manner of get-togethers,” the pair said.

“This was a happy house and if it has ghosts, they are happy ghosts.”

Check out the full ghost-less listing here.