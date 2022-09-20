You can see "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in Toronto for under $60

We all love a good deal, especially when it’s on hot theatre tickets.

Mirvish Productions is now offering same-day rush seats for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and other big hit Toronto shows for as low as $29.

Singin’ in the Rain, The Shark is Broken and Indecent are also included in the deal with same-day tickets ranging between $29 to $59, based on availability.

Rush seats are limited to two tickets per person and can be purchased over the phone or online at 9 am on the day of the performance. A service charge of $5 per ticket will be applied.

Here are the performance times for each of the available shows included in this deal:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Where: Ed Mirvish Theatre (244 Victoria Street)

When: Now until March 19, 2023

Times: Various times

Singin’ in the Rain

Where: Princess of Wales Theatre (300 King Street West)

When: September 23 to October 23 Time: Various times

The Shark is Broken

Where: Royal Alexandra Theatre (260 King Street West)

When: September 25 to November 6 Time: Various times

Indecent