You can see "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in Toronto for under $60

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 20 2022, 6:13 pm
@cursedchildcan/Instagram

We all love a good deal, especially when it’s on hot theatre tickets. 

Mirvish Productions is now offering same-day rush seats for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and other big hit Toronto shows for as low as $29. 

Singin’ in the Rain, The Shark is Broken and Indecent are also included in the deal with same-day tickets ranging between $29 to $59, based on availability. 

 
 
 
 
 
Rush seats are limited to two tickets per person and can be purchased over the phone or online at 9 am on the day of the performance. A service charge of $5 per ticket will be applied. 

Here are the performance times for each of the available shows included in this deal:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Where: Ed Mirvish Theatre (244 Victoria Street)
When: Now until March 19, 2023 
Times: Various times
Price:  $59, available here

Singin’ in the Rain

Where: Princess of Wales Theatre (300 King Street West)
When: September 23 to October 23
Time: Various times
Price: $39, available here

The Shark is Broken 

Where: Royal Alexandra Theatre (260 King Street West)
When: September 25 to November 6
Time: Various times
Price: $39, available here

Indecent

Where: CAA Theatre (651 Yonge Street)
When: October 14 to November 6 
Time: Various times
Price: $29, available here
 
