You can access these attractions for FREE with your Toronto Library card

To quote Arthur, “having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card!”

In Toronto, that infamous quote proves to be true.

Toronto Public Library cardholders can get FREE access to the city’s top attractions thanks to the Museum and Arts Pass (MAP) program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary)

The program allows you to access Toronto’s top museums and cultural attractions by signing out a MAP Pass at your local library.

The list of attractions is stacked:

AGO (Art Gallery of Ontario)

ROM (Royal Ontario Museum)

Ripley’s Aquarium

Ontario Science Centre

Toronto Zoo

Black Creek Pioneer Village

Aga Khan Museum

Gardiner Museum

To access this pass, you must present your Toronto Library Card at your nearest branch. Each cardholder is limited to one pass per week. The good news is one pass can admit a family of up to two adults and four children.

For a list of library locations and available pickup times, have a look here.

When visiting the attraction of your choice, have your ID, MAP Pass (with due date receipt), and your Toronto Library Card, and you’re good to go. Upon entry, passes will be surrendered to the venue, and do not have to be returned to the library itself.

The program functions much like a library visit, by borrowing passes to an attraction as opposed to a book. This is the perfect opportunity to save on a wholesome day out with family and friends. It’s what Arthur would have wanted.