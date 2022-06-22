A new 100% vegan deli has just opened up on Toronto's St. Clair West

A new 100% vegan, plant-based deli has opened up in Toronto and serves homemade baked goods, sandwiches, and even snacks.

Aunty Ems Deli & Cafe has found a home in Toronto’s Earlscourt community right at 1672 St. Clair Avenue West.

The shop opened up and welcomed customers on June 3, offering brunch-like eats, homemade pastries, and coffee.

Its menu includes mouthwatering wraps like the Rueben Wrap, made with pastrami spice-rubbed Yuba skin, sauerkraut, fresh kale, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.

The vibe of the space is enough to convince you to check the deli out. Its interior features retro decor including some of its appliances.

Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a new go-to coffee shop, Aunty Ems Deli & Coffee is worth every penny.

Aunty Ems Deli & Coffee

Address: 1672 St. Clair Avenue West

