Hansen's Danish Pastry Shop suddenly closes after 60 years in business

A Toronto bakery that served the community for over 60 years has permanently closed, according to a notice posted to their door.

It’s the end of the line for Pape Village stalwart Hansen’s Danish Pastry Shop, which has been serving everything from pies and tarts to Kranskage and, of course, danishes since 1963.

According to a notice posted in the window of the family-owned business, the business has officially closed down for good as of March 1, leaving its loyal client base shocked and disappointed.

While the notice offers little in the way of explanation for the closure, it does emphatically thank the customers who have supported them since moving into the neighbourhood in 1963.

“We sincerely thank you for your support over the past 61 years,” the note reads, “and for allowing us to be a part of your special moments.”

blogTO reached out to Hansen’s Danish Pastry House to comment on the closure but did not receive a response.

Prior to closing their Pape Avenue bakeshop, Hansen’s also sold their goods at the York Farmers Market in Thornhill and at Sunset Villa just outside of Guelph.

While it appears that they are still selling at Sunset Villa, there’s no word about whether they’ll continue to vend at the York Farmers Market.