A Quebec-based French bakery has closed its only Toronto location, leaving community members disappointed.

Les Moulins La Fayette had been serving its French pastries, bread and other freshly baked goods to hungry patrons in Quebec since 1999 before finally opening its Toronto location to much excitement in 2020.

Unfortunately, though, the bakery chain’s venture in Toronto has proved short-lived, as the bakery posted a sign on its door announcing that it’s permanently closed as of February 29.

“With heavy hearts, we would like to inform you that Les Moulins La Fayette will be closing by the end of the month,” reads the note signed by the location’s owner Yomna, and the LMLF team.

“I would like to thank the community, my loyal customers, for making Les Moulins La Fayette feel like home,” Yomna adds, also thanking her hardworking staff for their nearly four years committed to serving freshly baked pastries to St. Clair West.

The note, posted on Instagram by the Hillcrest neighbourhood BIA, garnered an outpouring of supportive — albeit disappointed — comments from members of the community.

“Sad to hear the news. Loved your pastries, breads and quiches,” reads one comment. “We need more shops like this in the neighbourhood. All the best whenever you land!”

Les Moulins La Fayette continues to operate a number of locations across Canada including Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary and Montreal, as well as its first US location in Miami.