New food hall opening in Toronto with over 50 different vendors

A massive new food hall is about to open up in Toronto, and it’ll be home to over 50 different stalls.

The Well is constantly changing, with new stores, restaurants and bars opening up seemingly every day, and more to come. The latest for the massive shopping complex will be Wellington Market, an enormous food hall with a slew of vendors.

The 70,000-square-foot venue will also include a 5,000-square-foot event space for activations and community events, and will have a capacity of 3,400 people.

With over 50 different food merchants to choose from, the hall will offer a taste of whatever you’re craving, and will also be fully licensed for liquor sales if you need something to take the edge off after a long day of shopping (or to help you forget how much you spent).

You might also like: Popular Toronto burger chain closing its original location

IKEA's Swedish Restaurant is offering 50% off main dishes every Thursday across Canada

Toronto's newest donut shop keeps selling out hours before closing time

To give you a taste, popular Toronto restaurants like Rosie’s, La Cubana, Isabella’s and Gus Tacos will all be vendors in the market, which will reside in the lower level of the shopping centre.

Other vendors expected to call Wellington Market home include:

Bagels on Fire

Blue Claw Lobster Shack

BHC Chicken

Chatime

Chun Yang Tea

Doraji

East Tea Can

Hooky’s Fish and Chips

The Islands Caribbean Cookshop

Japadog

Mado Cafe

Nord Lyon

PURPEL

Ren Sushi

Sam’s Juices and Eats

Shake Therapy

Sweetie Pie

Faray Cacao

The Samosarie

Tong Mein

Little Harvest

Pokeworks

Scossa

Pier Bar

Dil Se

Bao Bao Dim Sum

Uncle Tetsu’s Japanese Cheesecake

While the opening date for Wellington Market has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to open this year.

In the meantime, you can eat and drink at some of the other newly opened restaurants in The Well, like Aera, Mandy’s Salad and Lulu Bar.