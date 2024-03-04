New food hall opening in Toronto with over 50 different vendors
A massive new food hall is about to open up in Toronto, and it’ll be home to over 50 different stalls.
The Well is constantly changing, with new stores, restaurants and bars opening up seemingly every day, and more to come. The latest for the massive shopping complex will be Wellington Market, an enormous food hall with a slew of vendors.
The 70,000-square-foot venue will also include a 5,000-square-foot event space for activations and community events, and will have a capacity of 3,400 people.
With over 50 different food merchants to choose from, the hall will offer a taste of whatever you’re craving, and will also be fully licensed for liquor sales if you need something to take the edge off after a long day of shopping (or to help you forget how much you spent).
To give you a taste, popular Toronto restaurants like Rosie’s, La Cubana, Isabella’s and Gus Tacos will all be vendors in the market, which will reside in the lower level of the shopping centre.
Other vendors expected to call Wellington Market home include:
- Bagels on Fire
- Blue Claw Lobster Shack
- BHC Chicken
- Chatime
- Chun Yang Tea
- Doraji
- East Tea Can
- Hooky’s Fish and Chips
- The Islands Caribbean Cookshop
- Japadog
- Mado Cafe
- Nord Lyon
- PURPEL
- Ren Sushi
- Sam’s Juices and Eats
- Shake Therapy
- Sweetie Pie
- Faray Cacao
- The Samosarie
- Tong Mein
- Little Harvest
- Pokeworks
- Scossa
- Pier Bar
- Dil Se
- Bao Bao Dim Sum
- Uncle Tetsu’s Japanese Cheesecake
While the opening date for Wellington Market has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to open this year.
In the meantime, you can eat and drink at some of the other newly opened restaurants in The Well, like Aera, Mandy’s Salad and Lulu Bar.