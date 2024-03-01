Burger’s Priest is turning over a new stone on its mission to “redeem the burger one at a time,” by making the decision to shutter their original location.

A teensy-weensy hole-in-the-wall at Queen and Coxwell, Burger’s Priest’s original location opened up in 2010 and has remained the home base of the operation for 14 years until the company announced via a post on Instagram that it’ll be closing its doors.

In the caption of the post, the business describes opening the 350-square-foot space in the Beaches with little more than “four stools, a small meat grinder, and a menu plastered on an old hymn board,” and that’s the way it’s remained — until now.

Since 2010, Burger’s Priest has expanded to 26 locations in Ontario (and three in Alberta), with nine located in Toronto, and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

“Well, we’ve finally outgrown this space,” the caption reads, making sure to note that they’re not abandoning the neighbourhood altogether; rather, they’re moving out and moving up into a larger location just down the street.

The OG Burger’s Priest location at 1636 Queen East will remain open until Sunday, March 3, with the new location set to open up on March 6.

The new Beaches Burger’s Priest location will be opening up at 1922 Queen East, in a space that was most recently home to the short-lived Friends Burgers that closed in late 2023.