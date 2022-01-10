Premium seafood donburi restaurant opens second Toronto area location
Jan 10 2022, 8:15 pm
After successfully opening its first Toronto area restaurant, Hana Don has opened a new location at Toronto’s Fairview Mall.
Though not open for dining due to current Ontario restrictions, the Japanese restaurant announced back in December that they would be opening their new location at Fairview Mall.
View this post on Instagram
They are offering all the favourites, including donburi, sashimi, and katsu.
Once permitted to open, they will offer full table service so you can enjoy the full dining experience and savour every bite.
They’re located at unit 2020-1800 Sheppard Avenue, just on the south side of the mall, and operate as takeout only via Uber Eats, DoorDash, or for pickup.