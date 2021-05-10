NewsCoronavirus

Halton is offering COVID-19 vaccines to some age 16 and up

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
May 10 2021, 10:48 am
Halton is offering COVID-19 vaccines to some age 16 and up
A healthcare worker places a bandage after administering a COVID-19 vaccine at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. (@HaltonHlthcare/Twitter)

Halton Region, just west of the Greater Toronto Area, has made essential workers as young as 16 eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the first health region in Ontario to extend vaccine eligibility to residents younger than 18.

Eligibility will open to 16 and 17-year-olds living in Halton on May 19. Only teens who work in jobs that can’t be done from home are eligible. Students who attend in-person schooling are not included in the rollout.

Halton encompasses Milton, Burlington, and Oakville, a group of cities that make up the western edge of the Greater Toronto Area.

Eligible Halton Region residents can book a vaccine appointment through the region’s website.

The widened eligibility comes after Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use on children as young as 12.

Alberta announced it would be expanding eligibility to people 12 and up this week, but other provinces have not yet announced when adolescents will become eligible.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT