Halton is offering COVID-19 vaccines to some age 16 and up

Halton Region, just west of the Greater Toronto Area, has made essential workers as young as 16 eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s the first health region in Ontario to extend vaccine eligibility to residents younger than 18.

Eligibility will open to 16 and 17-year-olds living in Halton on May 19. Only teens who work in jobs that can’t be done from home are eligible. Students who attend in-person schooling are not included in the rollout.

Starting today, #HaltonON residents age 16+ who cannot work from home and all Halton residents 50+ can book their #COVID19 vaccination appointments though our online booking system. If you or someone you know is eligible, please book here: https://t.co/RAhgs94nxN pic.twitter.com/BqqiegaHe0 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) May 10, 2021

Halton encompasses Milton, Burlington, and Oakville, a group of cities that make up the western edge of the Greater Toronto Area.

Eligible Halton Region residents can book a vaccine appointment through the region’s website.

The widened eligibility comes after Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use on children as young as 12.

Alberta announced it would be expanding eligibility to people 12 and up this week, but other provinces have not yet announced when adolescents will become eligible.