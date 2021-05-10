Ontarians with at-risk conditions are eligible to book COVID-19 vaccines today

The Government of Ontario is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to several new groups over the coming days.

As of 8 am on May 10, individuals with at-risk health conditions, including dementia and diabetes, will be eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

The second group of individuals who cannot work from home including grocery store, restaurant, and transportation workers, will also be able to book an appointment tomorrow.

“Ontario is responding to an increase in vaccine supply by ramping up its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and expanding eligibility,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in a release.

“While these latest steps forward are encouraging, we must continue to do all we can to save lives and reduce hospitalization by staying home and following public health measures.”

As of 8 am on May 13, all adults who will turn 40 or older in 2021 can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, regardless of whether or not they live in a designated hot spot area.

Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment through the provincial booking system, or directly through public health units that use their own booking system.

The province has also revealed that due to increased vaccine supply, several at-risk groups will be eligible for their second dose earlier than anticipated.

High-risk health care workers, dialysis patients, and all First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals are among those who can be fully immunized before the extended four-month interval has passed.

The government said that more details will be provided “in the coming days,” but that booking would be open by the end of this week.

“With a stable and predictable supply of vaccines, Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed,” said Christine Elliott, the Minister of Health.

“We are on track to administer a first dose to 65% of Ontario adults by the end of May.”

To date, Ontario has seen 495,019 COVID-19 cases and 8,327 virus-related deaths.