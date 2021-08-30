Get paid to scare people at Canada's Wonderland this fall

Halloween Haunt is back this year, and Canada’s Wonderland is looking to hire a bunch of ghoulish monsters to scare the hell out of everyone.

There are a ton of positions to be filled, and the amusement park is looking to sort them out ASAP.

They’re currently looking for performers, monsters, maze attendants, special effects makeup artists, and more.

Those looking to apply can do so online. No experience is necessary for monster positions, but you should know how to give a good scare.

The event is set to begin on September 24, and guests must make reservations to attend.

When: September 24 to October 31

Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan