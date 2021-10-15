Here are 8 Halloween date night ideas you can do in Toronto

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.

While Halloween might not exactly scream “romance,” it’s still a great opportunity for fun and unique dates!

You can opt for a spooky meal or a terrifying haunted house. Maybe bring your Ouija board along and see if you can turn your date into a double date with some nearby spirits.

Here are some date ideas so you and your partner can be scared together:

Go to a haunted house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martino Manor Haunted House (@martinomanor)

Okay, so this may be a very obvious one, but Toronto has a ton of haunted houses of varying levels of scary. Haunted houses make for a great date idea because you never know when your date might just jump right into your arms. They also let you know what your date is like when they’re scared, which can help prepare you for any potential zombie apocalypse storylines in the future.

Martino Manor is a favourite in Toronto. Prepare for some good jump scares if you opt for this haunted house! Or head to Casa Loma for their Legends of Horror if you’re up for a slightly more theatrical experience. If a haunted farm is more your type of scare, Fear Farm may have just what you’re looking for.

Go to a seance

How scared do you want to be? If you want to be terrified, Toronto has just the right seance for you.

The Eatonville Seance is limited to those who are aged 18 and up. It is not for the faint of heart. The Victorian seance is operating in smaller groups this year, providing a more interactive experience for attendees. If the reviews are accurate, this experience is absolutely terrifying and may have you sleeping with the lights on for a few days.

Halloween light show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spooktacular Light Show (@spooktacularlightshow)

Toronto has a couple of light-related Halloween experiences if you’re not in the mood to be scared, or if you don’t feel like terrifying your date!

The Spooktacular Light Show in Mississauga is worth the drive to see 1.5 million spooky lights. There’s even a pumpkin tunnel — what’s not to love? It’s the perfectly Instagrammable date.

There’s also Pumpkins After Dark for another Instagram-worthy date idea just outside of Toronto in Milton. It’s a 2.5 km trail of pumpkins and Halloween displays! You can even tune into the event’s radio station to get a musical experience alongside the displays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark (@pumpkinsafterdark)

Dine in a haunted restaurant

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, you’ve probably heard that Toronto’s Keg Mansion is haunted by a couple of ghosts. So why not opt for a dine-in experience with the added possibility of seeing a ghost. Dinner and haunting!

If you don’t know about the ghosts at this steakhouse, it is said that a young boy haunts the staircase where he died. He can sometimes be seen and heard on them. There’s also the legend of the maid who took her own life in the house when it belonged to the Massey’s. Story has it that she hung herself out of despair when Lillian Massey died. Apparently she haunts the second-floor bathroom and occasionally recreates her own death above the foyer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keg Mansion (@keg_mansion)

Go to a haunted drive-in

If scary movies are more your thing, head to Ontario Place for their haunted drive-in experience. There are two movies to choose from, with the earlier showing being less scary than the later.

If you want a tame Halloween experience, head to the 6:30 pm showing of Goosebumps. If you want something scarier, the 10 pm showing of 1996’s Scream will be just for you! The Haunted drive-in features performers who create an immersive haunted experience for the audience. You’ll be in for a good jump scare at this event!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ontario Place (@ontarioplace)

Take a guided ghost tour

If you want a ghostly experience but aren’t sure where to find the ghosts, opt for a guided tour instead! Haunted Walk offers a couple of different options for getting to experience some of Toronto’s ghosts. They even offer virtual experiences if you want to spend the night in.

The tours go to various spooky Toronto spots, like Black Creek Pioneer Village, University of Toronto, the Distillery District and even the Hockey Hall of Fame. Grab your tickets, get spooked and get your steps in all in one date!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Haunted Walk (@hauntedwalk)

Get spooked at Halloween Haunt

A Toronto favourite, of course, is Wonderland’s Halloween Haunt, and it’s back this year with more scares and Halloween-inspired food.

It’s an amusement park, haunted house and dinner all packed into one date. It’s the perfect way to make the most out of Halloween and impress your date with a fun-filled evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

Stay in with a scary flick

Finally, it’s perfectly fine to want to stay in and avoid the crowds on Halloween. Especially during the time of COVID. And, honestly, who doesn’t love to kick back, order takeout, snuggle up on the couch and have a movie marathon?

Daily Hive put together a list of the ultimate Halloween movies so you can get in the spooky spirit from the comfort of your own couch. While you’re at it, why not watch the classic The Nightmare Before Christmas and weigh in on whether it’s a Halloween or Christmas movie?