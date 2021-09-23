New Drive Thru Spooktacular light shows feature 1.5M Halloween lights

Experience one of the biggest and brightest light event this Halloween season.

From the creators of Journey into Enchantment Christmas Drive Thru Festival, Spooktacular Light Show will showcase over 1.5 million Halloween lights, a pumpkin tunnel, 3D displays and so much more. Catch the show at two different locations this season, Meadowvale GO station in Mississauga Mount Joy GO station in Markham.

Spooktacular Light Show drive thru is one of the largest Halloween events in the greater GTA area and will run from September 30 to November 7. Drive thru a 2 km Halloween display route for a great family fun filled experience. Enjoy spooky tunes, dazzling lights and all the halloween festivities without leaving your car.

With the help of ticket sales, Spooktacular Light Show will donate a total of $75,000 to charities, including $25,000 for Sick Kids foundation, $25,000 for Toronto Animal services and $25,000 for Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer – OPACC.

When: September 30 to November 7

Where: Meadowvale GO station in Mississauga and Mount Joy GO station in Markham.

Tickets: Price per vehicle based on passengers

Up to two passengers – $25.00 plus HST

Three to five passengers – $40.00 plus HST

Six or more passengers – $60.00 plus HST

Book your time slots at www.spooktacularlightshow.ca

