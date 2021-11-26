Gordon Lightfoot receives key to the City at Massey Hall reopening

Gordon Lightfoot returned to Massey Hall’s stage for a historic 170th time on Thursday.

Receiving more than resounding applause upon his return to the stage, Lightfoot was presented with a key to the City.

Lightfoot was the last musician to perform at Massey Hall before it was closed for renovations in 2018. So, it’s only fitting that he be the first musician to reopen the iconic concert venue. The Canadian treasure is a long-time Toronto resident and a mainstay at Massey Hall.

Last night, @masseyhall re-opened its doors after the most significant renovation in its 127-year history. I had the pleasure of attending the re-opening of this iconic Toronto music venue to see Gordon Lightfoot perform his 170th show. pic.twitter.com/WSf9u67Yaj — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 26, 2021

The 83-year-old folk-rock legend has won 17 Juno’s and five Grammy’s. Lightfoot is celebrated as one of Canada’s best songwriters and is inducted into many music halls of fame around the world, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“Gordon Lightfoot is a legend in Toronto and around the country. He has been a long-time resident who has contributed greatly to our city’s lively music and culture scene,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

This evening, I had the great pleasure of presenting Canadian music legend, Gordon Lightfoot, with a Key To The City at @masseyhall. I can’t think of a more fitting occasion than his 170th show at Massey Hall – and on their re-opening night – to present him with this honour. pic.twitter.com/r49iuZIk2m — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 26, 2021

Lightfoot’s career has spanned more than 50 years. In addition to getting a key to the City, Mayor Tory proclaimed November 25 to be Gordon Lightfoot Day in Toronto.

“There is no one more deserving than Gordon – who has been a mainstay at Massey Hall – to receive our city’s highest honour,” Tory said. “I want to thank Gordon for being such an upstanding citizen – the key to the city is our way of recognizing him and all of his incredible accomplishments.”