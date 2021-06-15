Massey Hall is reopening this fall with more than 40 concerts planned
Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall is reopening in November, and it already has more than 40 artists lined up to celebrate a post-pandemic return to concerts.
Canadian folk star Gordon Lightfoot will kick off the reopening with three shows from November 25 to 27. After that, other big names, including Buffy Sainte-Marie, City and Colour, Broken Social Scene, Leif Vollebekk, Jann Arden, and Tanya Tagaq, will play at the venue in 2021 and 2022.
“We’ve missed live music, and we’ve missed you,” Massey Hall said in an email to members Monday.
Located next to the Eaton Centre, the 2,750-seat venue has hosted some legendary concerts over the years. It closed three years ago for renovations not related to the pandemic, and guests will be welcomed back to experience the new venue and its amenities.
- See also:
“We’re looking forward to reopening those famous red doors, reuniting with friends and family, and reconnecting over those experiences we’ve been missing for so long,” it said. “The wait is almost over.”
Tickets to the post-pandemic concerts go on sale to members on Wednesday, June 16 at noon and then to the public on Monday, June 21 at noon. Here are the shows announced so far:
Gordon Lightfoot – November 25-27, 2021
Buffy Sainte-Marie with special guests The Sadies – November 30, 2021
Andy Kim Christmas – December 8, 2021
City and Colour – December 9 & 10, 2021
Patrick Watson – December 15, 2021
Broken Social Scene – December 16, 2021
Molly Johnson with Special Guests: This Holiday Season – December 17, 2021
The Tenors – Santa’s Wish Tour – December 22, 2021
New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza: Hosted by Steve Patterson – December 31, 2021
Chilly Gonzales – January 21, 2022
An Evening with Emmylou Harris & Patty Griffin – January 31, 2022
Royal Wood – February 5, 2022
Choir! Choir! Choir!: Never Stop Singing – February 9, 2022
Classic Albums Live: The Beatles – The White Album – February 11, 2022
Courtney Barnett – February 12, 2022
Leif Vollebekk – February 26, 2022
Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac – Rumours – March 1, 2022
Blackie and the Rodeo Kings with special guests Digging Roots – March 2, 2022
Whitehorse – March 3, 2022
The Glorious Sons – March 10-12, 2022
YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan – Tenmei – March 15, 2022
Sarah Harmer – March 25, 2022
Tanya Tagaq – March 30, 2022
Serena Ryder & William Prince – April 1, 2022
Classic Albums Live: Paul Simon – Graceland – April 2, 2022
Alan Cumming & Ari Shaprio: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret – April 6, 2022
Cowboy Junkies – April 7, 2022
Buddy Guy – April 9, 2022
Bruce Cockburn – April 22, 2022
Classic Albums Live: Aretha Franklin – Aretha’s Gold – April 23, 2022
Glass Tiger with special guests The Parachute Club – April 28, 2022
Classic Albums Live: U2 – The Joshua Tree – May 7, 2022
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes – May 9, 2022
Jann Arden – May 24 & 25, 2022
Donovan Woods – May 27, 2022
Mavis Staples – May 28, 2022
Ólafur Arnalds – May 31, 2022
Classic Albums Live: Heart – Dreamboat Annie – June 4, 2022
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis – October 6, 2022
View this post on Instagram