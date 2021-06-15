Massey Hall is reopening this fall with more than 40 concerts planned

Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall is reopening in November, and it already has more than 40 artists lined up to celebrate a post-pandemic return to concerts.

Canadian folk star Gordon Lightfoot will kick off the reopening with three shows from November 25 to 27. After that, other big names, including Buffy Sainte-Marie, City and Colour, Broken Social Scene, Leif Vollebekk, Jann Arden, and Tanya Tagaq, will play at the venue in 2021 and 2022.

“We’ve missed live music, and we’ve missed you,” Massey Hall said in an email to members Monday.

Located next to the Eaton Centre, the 2,750-seat venue has hosted some legendary concerts over the years. It closed three years ago for renovations not related to the pandemic, and guests will be welcomed back to experience the new venue and its amenities.

“We’re looking forward to reopening those famous red doors, reuniting with friends and family, and reconnecting over those experiences we’ve been missing for so long,” it said. “The wait is almost over.”

Tickets to the post-pandemic concerts go on sale to members on Wednesday, June 16 at noon and then to the public on Monday, June 21 at noon. Here are the shows announced so far:

Gordon Lightfoot – November 25-27, 2021

Buffy Sainte-Marie with special guests The Sadies – November 30, 2021

Andy Kim Christmas – December 8, 2021

City and Colour – December 9 & 10, 2021

Patrick Watson – December 15, 2021

Broken Social Scene – December 16, 2021

Molly Johnson with Special Guests: This Holiday Season – December 17, 2021

The Tenors – Santa’s Wish Tour – December 22, 2021

New Year’s Eve Comedy Extravaganza: Hosted by Steve Patterson – December 31, 2021

Chilly Gonzales – January 21, 2022

An Evening with Emmylou Harris & Patty Griffin – January 31, 2022

Royal Wood – February 5, 2022

Choir! Choir! Choir!: Never Stop Singing – February 9, 2022

Classic Albums Live: The Beatles – The White Album – February 11, 2022

Courtney Barnett – February 12, 2022

Leif Vollebekk – February 26, 2022

Classic Albums Live: Fleetwood Mac – Rumours – March 1, 2022

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings with special guests Digging Roots – March 2, 2022

Whitehorse – March 3, 2022

The Glorious Sons – March 10-12, 2022

YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan – Tenmei – March 15, 2022

Sarah Harmer – March 25, 2022

Tanya Tagaq – March 30, 2022

Serena Ryder & William Prince – April 1, 2022

Classic Albums Live: Paul Simon – Graceland – April 2, 2022

Alan Cumming & Ari Shaprio: Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret – April 6, 2022

Cowboy Junkies – April 7, 2022

Buddy Guy – April 9, 2022

Bruce Cockburn – April 22, 2022

Classic Albums Live: Aretha Franklin – Aretha’s Gold – April 23, 2022

Glass Tiger with special guests The Parachute Club – April 28, 2022

Classic Albums Live: U2 – The Joshua Tree – May 7, 2022

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes – May 9, 2022

Jann Arden – May 24 & 25, 2022

Donovan Woods – May 27, 2022

Mavis Staples – May 28, 2022

Ólafur Arnalds – May 31, 2022

Classic Albums Live: Heart – Dreamboat Annie – June 4, 2022

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis – October 6, 2022