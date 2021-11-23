Justin Bieber, Drake among Canadians nominated for Grammy Awards

Justin Bieber and Drake will rep Canada at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Bieber is among the top nominees, with eight nominations.

The singer’s latest album, Justice, was nominated for album of the year and for best pop vocal album. His upbeat dance single, “Peaches,” was nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance, and best music video, and “Lonely” is up for best pop duo/group performance.

Toronto singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, who’s featured on “Peaches,” was nominated alongside Bieber.

Drake received two nominations—best rap performance for “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, and best rap album for Certified Lover Boy.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2022.