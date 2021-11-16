Popular Toronto patio pop-up opening permanent King Street location

One of Toronto’s favourite summer pop-up patios is opening a new home on King Street West. The southwestern cantina, Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!, is opening a permanent home at 461 King Street West.

The new spot will be located next door to its previous patio and will open on November 17.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! will offer unique décor, including a glittering disco ball and a one-of-a-kind vinyl record listening wall.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, and the menu includes South American and Mexican dishes crafted by Chef Ariel Coplan.

If you haven’t been to the pop-up, check out the Roast Sunchoke Tamale or Hush Puppies to start. For your main, indulge in the Grilled Adobo Chicken or Wild Mushroom Fajitas.

The drink menu consists of a seasonally rotating lineup of cocktails inspired by bright and tropical flavours, and a few margaritas that are bound to be your new faves.

Be sure to book a reservation in advance.

Where: 461 King Street West

When: Wednesday/Thursday: 4 pm to 12 am, Friday/Saturday: 4 pm to 2 am and Sunday: 4 pm to 12 am

