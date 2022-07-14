FoodDessertsFood EventsFood News

Toronto's Good Behaviour to hand out free ice cream this weekend

Jul 14 2022, 4:48 pm
In honour of National Ice Cream Day, Good Behaviour will be handing out free ice cream cones in Toronto.

On Sunday, Good Behaviour will serve up scoops of its “Ontario Milk & Honey” flavour, made with Ontario dairy will supplies.

 

Stop by at any of its three locations for a scoop of your own.

This spot is not the only ice cream brand handing out cones. Ben & Jerry’s will be handing out the cold treat from its ice cream truck on July 14 and July 15.

When: July 17
Where: 342 Westmoreland Avenue North, 874 Yonge Street and 235 Queens Quay West, inside Boxcar Social.

