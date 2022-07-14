Toronto's Good Behaviour to hand out free ice cream this weekend

In honour of National Ice Cream Day, Good Behaviour will be handing out free ice cream cones in Toronto.

On Sunday, Good Behaviour will serve up scoops of its “Ontario Milk & Honey” flavour, made with Ontario dairy will supplies.

Stop by at any of its three locations for a scoop of your own.

This spot is not the only ice cream brand handing out cones. Ben & Jerry’s will be handing out the cold treat from its ice cream truck on July 14 and July 15.

Good Behaviour

When: July 17

Where: 342 Westmoreland Avenue North, 874 Yonge Street and 235 Queens Quay West, inside Boxcar Social.